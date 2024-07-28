  • Menu
Toddy, wine shops to be shut today

Toddy, wine shops to be shut today
Hyderabad: Toddy and wine shops, including bars in restaurants shall remain closed within Cyberabad Police limits from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on...

Hyderabad: Toddy and wine shops, including bars in restaurants shall remain closed within Cyberabad Police limits from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Monday in view of Bonalu festival celebrations, said Avinash Mohanty, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police in a press release issued on Saturday.

