Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Tamilisai Soundararajan appreciated and thanked her for coming forward to help Sandhya Rani and her three children

2. Hyderabad City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday conducted a review meeting on sanitation along with Sitaphal Mandi circle sanitation workers, jawans, and Sanitary Field Assistants (SFAs) and said that the negligence of assigned duties will not be tolerated.

3. On Nov 9 ED raided premises linked to Minister Gangula Kamalakar as part of a money laundering probe related to a granite scam



4. This school was shortlisted under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi program and around Rs 80 lakh were sanctioned to facelift the school six months back, but the school associates are still waiting for the tenders

5. In a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge he alleged that the Telangana Congress leaders failed to win the hearts of the people; it was the main reason the party was facing a series of electoral defeats since the formation of Telangana

























