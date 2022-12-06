Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. MLC Kavitha, who was to appear before CBI, wrote a letter on Monday to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that she will not be able to appear before the central agency on Tuesday due to a preoccupied schedule and requested a meeting at a later date. Kavitha said she would be available on December 11, 12, 14, or 15 and requested the CBI to confirm the date at the earliest. In her letter, she said that she had gone through the complaint and the FIR registered in the Delhi liquor policy scam case and that her name does not figure in any manner whatsoever.

2. Amid growing political developments, Chief Minister KCR convened a State Cabinet meeting at 2 pm on December 10.

3. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conspired to make the farmers agricultural labor in Telangana State.

4. The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has clearly lost track of his role as the elected CM of Telangana State.

5. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has established a world-class Pet Animal Crematorium at GHMC Animal Care Centre in Fathullaguda, L B Nagar The crematorium has been built at a cost of about Rs 1 crore, including the construction of a civil structure by GHMC and the purchase of machinery












