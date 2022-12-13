Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. The ideology of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), its approach towards achieving the proposed goals and its objective of economic reforms, and its vision of power, irrigation, education, and agriculture in the larger interest of the nation will unfold soon.





2. Hyderabad: The city police invoked PD Act against two drug peddlers from Goa. City police Commissioner CV Anand said in a statement Preventive Detention Order was issued against Priteesh Narayan Borkar from Goa. He was a drug peddler from Goa and a drug offender at Osmania University Police Station.





3. Suburban Train Travelers Association and a few daily passengers request the officials of South Central Railway to stoppage of express trains at Malkajgiri The passengers are forced to opt for private transport for which passengers have to spend more than the train fare for their entire journey to reach Kacheguda railway station or Secunderabad Railway Station.





4. The Rachakonda police on Monday arrested two persons involved in smuggling pseudoephedrine, a narcotic substance here. The police seized 8.5 kilograms of pseudoephedrine, cash of Rs 4.2 lakh, passport, laptop and other articles from them.





5. Informs that 17,134 jobs in various categories were vacant in the South Central Railway, which has headquarters in Secunderabad Questions the BJP MPs from State for not raising issues on jobs in the Parliament Asks PM Modi to work on filling up the vacancies as promised during polls











































