Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has condoled the demise of Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana and recalled his friendship with the famous actor in a statement here on Friday.





2. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Thursday, said that while the TRS has become bankrupt, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao converted it into BRS, which is nothing but 'Bandipotla Rashtra Samithi'. Addressing party activists at Siricilla, as part of campaigning in the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) elections, he ridiculed BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for saying that the Telangana model of development would be replicated all over the country.





3. Whatever he says for the Telangana would be a futile exercise, say the pink party leaders If Chandrababu really has love and affection towards the Khammam district, he should demand giving back of 7 mandals and Sileru power plant to TS, says Transport Minister Ajay Kumar





4. Eminent economists from across the country demanded the Centre to increase excise duty on all tobacco products in the Union Budget of 2023-24 to generate additional revenue





5. Tollywood veteran Kaikala Satyanarayana died in the wee hours on Friday at his home in Filmnagar. He was 87 and suffering from age-related ailments over the past several days. Born on July 25, 1935 in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Satyanarayana debuted with Telugu movie 'Sipai Koothuru' in 1959.



























