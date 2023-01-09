Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. According to sources, BRS leaders have cautioned the CM on having an alliance with the Left parties. The Nalgonda district leaders wanted him to go slow on any announcement of alliance with the Left . A senior leader said they had told KCR not to commit to an alliance





2. Hyderabad: Does the State School Education Department (SSED) remain a bystander to developments shaping an uneasy calm brewing in several schools across the State?

Conflicting trends emerged following an incident in Kotagiri Zilla Parishad High School in Nizamabad district.





3. GHMC has issued a show- cause notice to the building owner, Patlori Padmaja, for deviating from the sanctioned permit plan and taking up unauthorised third floor slab and columns on the fourth floor of the collapsed building, which claimed the lives of two workers at Kukatpally on Saturday





4. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB), as part of its efforts to go digital. will launch a mobile app for social audit, time management and quality of water supply, this month.





5. It was an evening of nostalgia and reunion for nearly 250 alumni of Madrasa-i-Aliya, as they reconvened to celebrate 150 years of the school, a pre-independence-era institution, now known as Aliya Government School.































