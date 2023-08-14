Top Congress leader arrives at Hyderabad to finalise candidates

Senior Congress leader and Telangana Screening Committee Chairman Muralidharan arrived in Hyderabad on Monday . The Chairman will hold a series of meetings with TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and a select group of leaders to ascertain the performance of the ticket aspirants and party in charge to the Assembly Constituencies.

Revanth Reddy received Muralidharan at the airport this morning.

Leaders said that Revanth already prepared a list of 40 candidates. The Screening committee is likely to give its nod by this month end. The Screening committee will also visit some assembly segments and interact with some local leaders before finalising the candidates. The Congress is planning to complete the exercise of finalization of candidates by September. Reports said that The Election Commission will issue notification for the conduct of Telangana assembly elections in October .