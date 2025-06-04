Top cop CV Anand visits renovated Ramgopalpet PS

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand informed that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had completed the renovation works on the heritage building constructed in 1900 and serving as the Ramgopalpet Police Station and handed it over to the Hyderabad City Police. The restored building will be inaugurated by the in-charge Minister for Hyderabad district, Ponnam Prabhakar.

On Tuesday, the commissioner visited the Ramgopalpet Police Station building located on James Street in Secunderabad. On the occasion, the Commissioner explained that the James Street Police Station building was constructed in 1900 and served as the Ramgopalpet Police Station for a long period of 116 years until 2016. Due to the need for repairs, the police station was moved to a rented building on Minister Road nine years ago. He recalled that during his tenure as DCP Central Zone, many programmes were organised from this very building, emphasising its unique significance.

CV Anand stated that in the coming days, items belonging to the Ramgopalpet Police Station would be shifted back to this building, and its inauguration would be performed by the Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. He also noted the significant increase in the number of police vehicles and mentioned efforts are underway to provide adequate parking facilities for them. He urged the preservation of old (historically significant) structures in Hyderabad for future generations.

Moreover, the Commissioner informed that the Commissioner’s office in Purani Haveli, belonging to the Hyderabad City Police, has been undergoing renovations for the past three years and is also nearing its inauguration. He added that once the Purani Haveli Commissioner’s office is operational, he would discharge his duties from there every Friday.

S Rashmi Perumal, DCP North Zone, Rahul Hegde, DCP Traffic, and other officers were present.