TPCC chief slams ED over notices to Sonia, Rahul

Hyderabad : Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy responded to the issuance of Enforcement Directorate (ED) notices to the party president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi. He mocked that the Congress party was scaring Prime Minister Narendra Modi even after ruling the country for eight years.

Alleging that the Modi government dragged the private complaint made by BJP MP Subramanyam Swami for eight years, he said he was condemning the issuance of the notices to their party leaders after eight years. He said both the BJP and the British have the same ideology. The Congress party fought against the British during the Independence struggle and the party was fighting with the same spirit with the BJP.

Revanth said that the party was now leading the fight of the people against the Modi government in order to defeat it in the same manner as it defeated the British.

He made it clear that the notices issued by the ED would not damage their party leaders' morale but instead would boost their morale further. He also alleged that Modi had cheated the people of the country by not fulfilling his promise of giving Rs 15 lakh to them. He also said Modi did not bring back the bank fraudsters Vijay Mallya and Neerav Modi.