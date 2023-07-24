TPCC to kick off bus yatra from Aug 15 in poll run-up

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee is contemplating to start a bus yatra from August 15. The bus yatra route will be planned to cover all Assembly constituencies. In the first phase, 10 senior leaders are likely to take up the yatra.

This decision was taken at the meeting of the political affairs committee of the TPCC held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of the party State in charge Manikrao Thakre.

Briefing media, party senior leader Madhu Yashki said that a subcommittee would be formed to finalise the bus yatra route and the number of days it would require for each phase of yatra. The party feels that polls are just 100 days away from now and hence it should speed up its campaign.

The party strategist Sunil Kanugolu is learnt to have a given a 30 minute power point presentation on the bus yatra and the five issues the party leaders need to take to the people. They include gas cylinder for Rs 500, two lakh jobs, waiving off farmers loans to the tune of Rs 2 lakh per farmer, Rs 5 lakhs to construct own house.

He also gave a list of those who are willing to join the party, how it could help the Congress party, the possible dissension from those who have been in the party for long etc.

Other issues that were discussed were BC declaration and minority declaration.

The party is also working on five more declarations which includes SC-ST declaration, OBC declaration, women declaration, BC declaration and minority declaration. It was also announced that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would address a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on August 30 where Jupally Krishna Rao who had quit BRS recently would stage home coming by joining Congress party at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the followers of party senior leader Ponnam Prabhakar held protest at Gandhi Bhavan as their leader was not accommodated in any of the committees. Thakre and other leaders are said to have spoken to Prabhakar and assured to resolve the issue soon.