Traffic curbs in Hyderabad on Sunday in view of Inorbit Mall Marathon-2022

The Cyberabad police has announced traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Sunday in view of the Inorbit Mall Marathon -2022 to be held on Sunday morning.



Accordingly, vehicles towards Biodiversity Junction will be diverted towards Nectar Garden-i-Labs junction-ITC Kohinoor side-T-Hub junction and Skyview building junction towards NCB Junction.



Also, vehicular traffic from Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 towards Durgam Cheruvu bridge will be diverted towards Madhapur police station, COD junction and Cyber Towers.



The police said vehicles from 'C' Gate towards Jubilee Hills No. 45 via Cable Bridge will be diverted towards Inorbit Mall, COD junction and Kavuri Hills.



Similarly, traffic from Meenakshi junction towards Inorbit Mall will be diverted straight towards IKEA Rotary, as the IKEA flyover will be closed.



The police also restricted the entry of heavy vehicles in Madhapur area between 5 am to 11 am on Sunday.