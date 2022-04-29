Traffic curbs in Old City & Secunderabad for Friday prayers

Hyderabad: The traffic police have issued an advisory in connection with Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at the Mecca Masjid and at Jamia Masjid on Friday. The main roads between Charminar and Madina, Charminar and Murgi Chowk and Charminar and Rajesh Medical Hall, Shahalibanda, will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from 9 am to 3 pm.

Traffic from the Nayapul side towards Charminar will be diverted at Madina Junction towards City College. Vehicles from Nagulchintha/Shahalibanda towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction, towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side).

Traffic from Kotla Alijah towards Charminar will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque and Arman Hotel side. Traffic from Moosabowli towards Charminar will be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwath ground, Rajesh Medical Hall Shahalibanda and Fateh Darwaza Road Motorists from Etebar Chowk area towards Gulzar Houz will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards Miralam Mandi or Bibi Bazaar.Traffic from Mitti-ka-Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar Houz and will be diverted from Mitti-ke-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach the High Court Road / Khilwath.

Traffic from APAT side will be diverted at Lakkad Kote and sent towards (Old CP Office lane), towards Miralam Market.

In Secunderabad

Subhash Road in Secunderabad (between Mahankali PS and Ramgopalpet Road Junction on MG road) will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9 am to 1 pm. There will be free flow of traffic from Rocha Bazaar to Ranigunj. Traffic from Bata X Roads towards Subhash Road will be diverted at Mahankali PS towards the lane to left of PS and towards Lala temple.

Parking arrangements at Charminar

The police have made parking arrangements at the following places for those attending prayers at Mecca Masjid.

Gulzar Function Hall near Etebar Chowk, Mufeed ul Anam school, opposite Pista House Etebar Chowk, Charminar bus station, Charminar Unani Hospital, Khilwat Grounds, Old Pension Payment office, Moti Galli and GHMC office, Sardar Mahal.