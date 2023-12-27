  • Menu
Traffic restrictions for Vice President’s visit to Hyd today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic restriction in view of the visit of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, to Hyderabad on Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

The police said that the traffic will either be stopped or diverted for a while, due to security reasons.

According to the police, the Vice President of India will be arriving at Begumpet Airport and proceed to AV College, Gagan Mahal, via PNT Junction, HPS Begumpet, Begumpet Fly Over, Monappa Junction, Raj Bhavan, VV Statue, Necklace Rotary, Telugu Thalli, Telangana Secretariat, Old Ambedkar Statue, Katta Maisamma Temple, Ashok Nagar, Liberty and reach the venue at AV College in Gagan Mahal.

The police requested the citizens to take note of the timings and route plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police.

