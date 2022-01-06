Transfers shatter teachers, employees

Hyderabad: About one lakh employees in the State consisting of teaching and non-teaching staff are in a state of dilemma as the State Government wants them to join new postings immediately for which circulars were issued under controversial GO 317 following relaxation of ban orders that were imposed in 2018.

The employees, who are a worried lot, are from the Education Department, police officials from the rank of constable to circle inspector and working staff in the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration, Agriculture and Medical and Health department, Excise and Commercial Taxes and Revenue department. The problem arose because January 7 happens to be the deadline for transfers under the new zonal system. The question now is what if the employees are unable to report at their new place of postings? Will it affect the functioning of the administration is what the government is examining?

Officials said that employees who got promotions in the drive to allot new districts and zones were not ready to get relieved from the present job location. Out of 1.5 lakh employees, nearly one lakh were not ready for transfers. The senior employees were seeking at least two months' time to join duty at new places in the wake of increasing corona threat. They also say that the education of children would be affected if they are asked to shift in the middle of their academic career.

Some of them requested to stop their transfers on health grounds.



Another problem is that spouse options were also given for the employees after joining a posting at any chosen place as per norms. But the local authorities are not ready to relieve spouses due to pending grievances of other employees before the government.

The long-pending promotions and transfer of the Teaching staff in the state Education wing has been given top priority in the mega drive taken up by the State Government. Teachers posting under the new zonal system has been finalised. The district administration has begun an exercise to transfer them to their native district. The police department also speeded up the process to transfer constables in the newly allotted districts. The Chief Secretary is likely to take a final call on resolving the issue on Thursday.