Tribal women from Lagacharla seek KTR’s support

Hyderabad: The tribal women belonging to the farmers’ families from Lagacharla met BRS working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday and broke down by explaining how harshly the police had treated their family members.

The tribal women who addressed a press conference at Somajiguda Press Club came to the Telangana Bhavan. Talking to them, KT Rama Rao said that the Revanth Reddy's government was making a conspiracy to grab the lands of the poor by giving political colour to the incident in Lagacharla. While the farmers were protesting because they were losing their lands, they were subjected to the third degree and treated inhumanely.

The tribal women shed tears telling how harshly they treated the men in their house. Jyoti, a pregnant woman, broke down in tears while explaining the police attack, saying that her husband was severely beaten and taken away even though he had nothing to do with the attack. They said that they have been troubling them for about ten months to give up their lands. They expressed concern that the authorities were threatening to take their land under any circumstances. KTR expressed his anger and said, “Look at these tribal women. Do they appear like attackers if someone provokes them? This government has failed to tell them what is the benefit of getting a pharma village.” He assured that BRS would be with the families till the release of the family members of those arrested by the police. Medical help will be provided to the pregnant woman Jyoti, he added. KTR said he would take these women to Delhi to meet the National Human Rights Commission seeking investigation of the brutal police attack on farmers in Lagacharla.