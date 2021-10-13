TRS alleges poll code violation by Eatala, complains to EC

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday approached the Election Commission of India for complaining against BJP's Eatala Rajender alleging that he was taking up road shows against the rules.

In a petition to the ECI, TRS general secretary Bharat Kumar Soma said that the BJP candidate has been taking out a huge roadshows on the main streets of Huzurabad, particularly on roads leading from Warangal to Karimnagar within the limits of Huzurabad town.

"It is a well-known and mandatory rule that no roadshows should be conducted by any political party or anybody for that matter when the election code is in vague. Despite the mandatory rules inter alia banning and prohibiting road shows by candidates, Eatala Rajender has been deliberately conducting roadshows in utter violation of code of conduct which requires the attention of your good selves followed by an action as per the law," said Bharat Kumar.

The party has also complained that Eatala was making "baseless and false" statements against TRS party to create hate and confusion among voters. Referring to newspaper reports, the TRS leader said that Eatala had alleged that the ruling party was going to give Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 per voter and also asked the voters to take the money and vote for him, he said these comments constitute a serious violation of the election code of conduct.

The party has also raised the issue of attack on the TRS student wing leader Jagan allegedly by the BJP followers.