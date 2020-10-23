TRS leaders, Ministers condole demise of Naini Narasimha Reddy

Hyderabad: Several TRS leaders including Ministers expressed condolence on the demise of former Minister and senior leader Naini Narasimha Reddy.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, E Dayakar Rao, P Ajay Kumar, A Indrakaran Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav, Md Mahamood Ali and others expressed their condolences. KTR paid tributes to Narasimha Reddy by attending the funeral. Earlier in the day, he tweeted, "Naini Narasimha Reddy would remain in the minds of people as the first Home Minister of Telangana, leader of workers and a person who stood by Chief Minister KCR during the Telangana agitation.

His death has left everyone in distress. My wholehearted condolences to his family." Minister Harish Rao said that Naini Narasimha Reddy's death was painful. His struggle for the agitation in the initial and final stages for the formation of separate State was great. Narsimna worked for the workers and poor, said Rao expressing condolences to the family members. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that Narasimha Reddy strove for the weaker sections during his lifetime.

Minister E Dayakar Rao said that Narasimha Reddy was a committed leader and was always with Chief Minister KCR. Narasimha Reddy's death is a huge loss for the workers community, said Rao. Tribal Affairs Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that Narasimha Reddy's fighting spirit was an inspiration for all.

Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar said that Narasimha Reddy was a favourite student of George Fernandez. He is a great leader who walked along with Ram Manohar Lohiya. He recalled his association with Naini for the last two decades.