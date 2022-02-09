TRS leaders take a swipe at Modi for jibes on bifurcation

Hyderabad: After the twitter war, the TRS leaders took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments that the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was not taken up properly. Party leaders including ministers lashed out at the Prime Minister alleging that he does not like the growth of Telangana.

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the prime minister always spits venom whenever he talks about Telangana. "How can he say that the bifurcation was done against the federal sprit? Seven mandals of Telangana were transferred to Andhra Pradesh under which spirit? The Centre murdered the federal spirit by transferring the mandals overnight and even before the Telangana Chief Minister could take oath," said Harish Rao asking what pain the prime minister was experiencing after Telangana was formed.

The party leaders are up in arms at the Centre alleging injustice to Telangana and the fight came to the fore during the visit of Narendra Modi to the city. The TRS leaders took to twitter targeting him. TRS working president KT Rama Rao had referred to Modi as an icon of partiality. KTR also lashed out at the Telangana BJP leaders. The BJP leaders don't bother to talk on the promises made in the Reorganisation Act. What face they would show while they talk. The TRS leader alleged that the comments of Modi in Rajya Sabha hurt the sentiments of people of Telangana.

Utterly disgraceful of you Mr. Prime Minister repeatedly insulting the decades of spirited struggle & sacrifices of the people of #Telangana



I strongly condemn the absurd comments of PM & demand that he apologise to the people of Telangana https://t.co/hZ76iLaKZ7 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 8, 2022





The Public Undertakings Committee Chairman A Jeevan Reddy termed Modi as 'Telangana drohi'. The comments of Modi prove that he was against the smaller States.

Jeevan Reddy said "While we are asking for funds for the development of the State, Modi is questioning the very formation of Telangana. It appears with the comments of Modi that he would merge Telangana into Andhra Pradesh again. The TRS would fight until Prime Minister Modi is thrown out of power." The ruling party leaders feel that the comments of Modi have given them armour to fight against the BJP which is trying to gain power in the State.