TRS paints city pink for plenary

Hyderabad: The stage is set for a grand plenary session of the TRS which would be celebrating 20 years of the pink party at HICC on Monday.

Over 6,000 delegates will be entering the venue through a front gate which would be resembling a fort gate. There will also be LED lights showcasing Kaleshwaram project, Kakatiya Kalatoranam and Durgam Cheruvu themes. Earlier, it was decided to have 14,000 delegates but later it was decided to reduce the number in view of the Covid restrictions.

The city has been painted pink and the party has now asked all the delegates to wear pink coloured clothes. The plenary would begin at 10 am on Sunday. The plenary would discuss seven resolutions on various subjects, including welfare schemes. The plenary will once again elect Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as president of the party.

The decision of the ECI to implement the election code in the adjacent areas of the Huzurabad constituency has irked the pink party and most of the speeches by top leaders, including KCR and KTR would now be focussed on the bypoll and schemes like Dalit Bandhu.

The EC decision had upset the TRS to the extent that the party working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission was going beyond its limits on the implementation of the model code of conduct and alleged that the Commission may implement election code beyond the state boundaries. It may be recalled that the party had planned to hold a public meeting to be addressed by KCR on the outskirts of the Huzurabad constituency.

As a prelude to the fiery speeches that may be witnessed in the plenary on Sunday when the issue of Huzurabad bypoll would come up, KTR on Saturday alleged that BJP and Congress were working in close coordination and that Eatala was a common candidate for both these parties. On the other hand, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy countered saying that it was BJP and TRS which were contesting together. He alleged that it was KCR who had asked BJP to admit Eatala into the party.

Amidst this serious scenario, the delegates will also have some relief in the form of a photo exhibition on the two decades of the journey of TRS. Noted sand artist Kanth Risa would display pictures depicting the 20-year journey. The delegates attending the plenary would be privy to 29 types of food items during lunch.