NFR expands network of certified stations to ensure hygienic, quality food services

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has expanded its network of certified stations and railway campuses, reinforcing its commitment to providing safe, hygienic, and quality food services across the zone, railway officials said on Monday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that West Bengal’s Alipurduar Division under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved an important milestone in food safety and hygiene.

He said that one railway station and three institutional facilities under the Alipurduar division have been awarded the prestigious Eat Right Station and Eat Right Campus certifications by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Earlier, several stations across NFR including Guwahati, Lumding, Rangiya, Mariani, Samsi, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, New Tinsukia, all in Assam and Harishchandrapur, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, Binnaguri, Dhupguri, Falakata, Dinhata and New Coochbehar, all in West Bengal had already been awarded Eat Right Station certifications.

The latest recognition for the Alipurduar Division further strengthens NFR’s expanding network of certified stations and campuses, reinforcing its commitment to safe and hygienic food services across the zone, Sharma said.

New Alipurduar Railway Station, located in Alipurduar district of West Bengal, has been certified as an Eat Right Station for a period of December 4, 2025 to December 3, 2027.

The NFR CPRO said that the certification, awarded with an exemplary rating, reflects the station’s strict adherence to FSSAI guidelines relating to food safety, hygiene, sanitation, waste management and quality control at catering and food vending units.

In addition, three facilities under the Alipurduar Division have been certified as Eat Right Campuses for the period December 22 (2025) to December 21, 2027, all with exemplary ratings.

These include the Rail Coach Restaurants at Rajabhatkhawa and Rail Museum, Coochbehar along with the Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Training Institute, Alipurduar Junction.

The Rail Coach Restaurants have set a good example by serving safe, hygienic and quality food in a unique dining set-up, improving the overall visitor experience.

The Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Training Institute has also shown strong compliance with food safety and hygiene standards. Together, these recognitions mark the first Eat Right Campus certification in the entire NFR zone.

The certifications were granted after detailed audits under the Eat Right India initiative, covering food safety, hygiene, cleanliness, waste management and staff training.

These measures ensure safe and hygienic food for passengers, visitors and railway staff. They reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses and encourage better practices among vendors.

They also strengthen public confidence in railway food services and enhance the image of stations and campuses as clean and passenger friendly public spaces.

NFR continues to accord high priority to passenger welfare and public health through sustained improvements in amenities and service standards.

The Eat Right certifications for the Alipurduar Division reaffirm NFR’s commitment to national food safety goals and its vision of providing a safe, healthy and quality travel environment across its network.

The NFR, headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.