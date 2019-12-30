TRS to kick off election campaign from Dec 31

Boduppal: Former ZPTC member Sanjeeva Reddy and senior TRS leader Rapolu Ramulu slammed the opposition parties for deferring polls as they were afraid to face the forthcoming polls. They were speaking to media at a press meet organised at Chengicherla on Sunday.

Addressing the media persons, Sanjeeva Reddy alleged that BJP and Congress parties were coming up with lame excuses to defer municipal polls. TRS government had been ahead of all states in the implementation of welfare schemes, he said. While Congress party finds itself difficult to find right contestants, BJP has no presence at all in the municipality, he ridiculed. He exuded confidence that TRS party would win in all wards of Boduppal municipality and mayor post as well.

Sanjeeva Reddy announced that TRS party would start its election campaign on December 31 with a huge rally from Boduppal municipal office to Chengicherla followed by a public meeting at Chengicherla. State ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chamakura Malla Reddy and other state leaders would attend the public meeting, he said. He urged party cadre to ensure that large number of people participate in the rally and public meeting.

TRS leaders Charla Anjaneyulu Yadav, BingiJangaiah Yadav, Kotha Ravi Goud, Gopal Goud, Bommaku Ramesh, Vikram Goud, Cheerala Narsimha, Meesala Krishna, K Balachander Reddy, SamalaBuchi Reddy, Jadige Ramesh Yadav, Edla Srinivas Reddy, Bommak Srinivas, Narsing Rao, Ramakrishna Reddy, K Ramchander Reddy, Gopal Reddy and others were present on the occasion.