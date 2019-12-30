Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TRS to kick off election campaign from Dec 31

TRS to kick off election campaign from Dec 31
Highlights

Former ZPTC member Sanjeeva Reddy and senior TRS leader Rapolu Ramulu slammed the opposition parties for deferring polls as they were afraid to face...

Boduppal: Former ZPTC member Sanjeeva Reddy and senior TRS leader Rapolu Ramulu slammed the opposition parties for deferring polls as they were afraid to face the forthcoming polls. They were speaking to media at a press meet organised at Chengicherla on Sunday.

Addressing the media persons, Sanjeeva Reddy alleged that BJP and Congress parties were coming up with lame excuses to defer municipal polls. TRS government had been ahead of all states in the implementation of welfare schemes, he said. While Congress party finds itself difficult to find right contestants, BJP has no presence at all in the municipality, he ridiculed. He exuded confidence that TRS party would win in all wards of Boduppal municipality and mayor post as well.

Sanjeeva Reddy announced that TRS party would start its election campaign on December 31 with a huge rally from Boduppal municipal office to Chengicherla followed by a public meeting at Chengicherla. State ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chamakura Malla Reddy and other state leaders would attend the public meeting, he said. He urged party cadre to ensure that large number of people participate in the rally and public meeting.

TRS leaders Charla Anjaneyulu Yadav, BingiJangaiah Yadav, Kotha Ravi Goud, Gopal Goud, Bommaku Ramesh, Vikram Goud, Cheerala Narsimha, Meesala Krishna, K Balachander Reddy, SamalaBuchi Reddy, Jadige Ramesh Yadav, Edla Srinivas Reddy, Bommak Srinivas, Narsing Rao, Ramakrishna Reddy, K Ramchander Reddy, Gopal Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Government determined to take care of families of central security forces personnel: Amit Shah29 Dec 2019 10:00 AM GMT

Government determined to take care of families of central security forces personnel: Amit Shah

Hemant Soren Sworn In As Jharkhand CM
Hemant Soren Sworn In As Jharkhand CM
Mann Ki Baat: PM says take inspiration from Vivekananda
Mann Ki Baat: PM says take inspiration from Vivekananda
Priyanka Vadra Claim: UP Police Deny Allegations
Priyanka Vadra Claim: UP Police Deny Allegations
Hemant Soren To Be Sworn In As Jharkhand CM In Opposition Show Of Strength
Hemant Soren To Be Sworn In As Jharkhand CM In Opposition Show Of...


Top