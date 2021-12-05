TRS to mount paddy pressure on Centre

Hyderabad: The TRS will continue to raise the issue of the Centre ignoring the demand of the State Government to purchase the entire paddy crop. This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan with MPs, MLAs and senior officials.

In the wake of Union Minister Piyush Goyal's reply to the MPs in Parliament, the Telangana Chief Minister asked the party MPs to take support of like-minded political parties to exert pressure on the Centre to bring up a national policy on foodgrains procurement. The CM was informed how the TMC, BJD, Congress, DMK, SP and BSP stood in support of Telangana's demand.

The Union Minister had said that the State Government had agreed and signed a document agreeing not to produce parboiled rice and the State Government did not provide the previous year's kharif target to FCI. It was felt that the Centre was ducking a proper reply and was adopting a dual stand. The ruling party, if needed, may take up dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The MPs have been asked to continue to raise the issue of paddy purchase from Monday when Parliament would resume.

The Chief Minister told them to put pressure on the Centre to adopt a one-nation-one- procurement policy. Sources said that the Chief Minister has decided to respond in the form of a press conference to the points raised by Piyush Goyal. He said that, if need be, the party would take up a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, the sources said.

The Chief Minister asked the party MPs not to leave the district where Council elections are being held and wanted them to have special focus on the Karimnagar Council seat under the local bodies' quota. The TRS chief is taking precautions in Karimnagar in the wake of former Mayor Ravinder Singh contesting as a rebel candidate.

The TRS chief wanted the leaders to ensure the party wins all the 12 council seats under the local bodies' quota. He wanted the leaders to pacify the anger of the MPTCs and ZPTCs and ensure the voters who are in the camps, vote only for the TRS candidate. Remaining MPs should continue their fight against the Centre on the paddy procurement.