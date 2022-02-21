TRSMA submits representation to Sabitha

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) submitted a written representation to the State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday to include the representatives of TRSMA in the Consultations meeting of the Fee Regulation Committee which is to be held today.

Y Shekar Rao, TRSMA President said "As TRSMA is a body representing about 8,000 recognised Budget Private Schools (BPS) spread all over the State offering quality education at affordable fees to more than 50 percent of students and being the largest stakeholders of school education, our inputs can't be ignored while preparing the guidelines for the regulation of fees in schools.

It will be better if the education department includes the representatives in the committee. The education minister has also assured that consultations with the TRSMA delegates will be done in the process of preparing fee regulation guidelines.