TS Medical Council issues diktat to city hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has warned the hospitals under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to appoint only MBBS degree holders as Duty Medical Officers (DMOs) and not to appoint other degree holders like Pharm D, BAMS, BHMS and others.

TSMC had inspected various hospitals and clinics in the city and found several lapses. According to the Council Chairman K Mahesh Kumar, most of the hospitals were not displaying the registration numbers issued by the TSMC against the names of consultant doctors on the hospital display board.

The Council has also found that some hospitals were appointing Pharm D degree holders as DMOs and they were also writing the case sheets pertaining to the patients. TSMC also came to know that many hospitals were appointing Ayush doctors as DMOs. It was also found that few consultants from other states were practising in Telangana without registering with TSMC, while others were practising without renewing their registration.

The Council has directed all the super specialty hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private hospitals and also the Registered Medical Practitioners in the state to appoint only MBBS degree holders as DMOs. TSMC also strictly instructed that all consultants who are practising in Telangana should get themselves registered/renewed with TSMC.

While enrolling the services of the doctors, the appointing authority may verify the genuineness of the doctors either by contacting TSMC by phone or email, or by visiting the website https://onlinetsmc.in/ and using the ‘Doctor Search’ option. If any violations occurred, TSMC said it would take appropriate action as per the Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration Act and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.