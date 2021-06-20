TSCET schedule next week

Hyderabad: The preliminary exercise to finalise the schedule for the examination dates for common entrance tests 2021 would be held in next three to four days.

According to the TSCHE officials, the decision comes against the backdrop of the State cabinet's decision to lift lockdown from Sunday.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior TSCHE official said that the meeting will decide the schedule of common entrance exams in TS taking into consideration the upcoming national entrance tests and the schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Tets-2021 (APCETs-2021).

The common entrance tests of both the TS and AP are being handled by the Tata Consultancy Services. Hence, there would be no clash between the CETS of both States, he added.

It may be mentioned here that Andhra Pradesh had announced that EAPCET-2021 (Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) would be held from August 19-25. The other APCETs, including ECET, ICET, EdCET, PECET, and PGECET are to be held in the first and the second week of September.

In view of this, the TSCHE is mulling to hold the TSEAMCET-2021 in the last week of July. Already 2.28 lakh students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have registered for the test. However, the test is linked to the results of the second-year Intermediate results.

It is learnt that the Intermediate final exams would be announced by June end. Officials of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) said that the university has already decided to hold and complete the final year undergraduate and postgraduate examinations by the second week of July.



Similarly, Osmania University has also decided to go ahead to hold the Undergraduate and Post Graduate examinations in July. Other State universities are also planning to hold final semester examinations in July.