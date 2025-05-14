TSCS organises CME for awareness on genetic blood disorders

Hyderabad: The Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) has on Tuesday conducted a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme aimed at training nurses and laboratory technicians on the latest developments in the diagnosis, management, and prevention of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Dr Banoth Sathyavathi, MD (Anesthesia), Deputy DM&HO, Keesara Division, Malkajgiri district. In her address, she emphasised the importance of empowering nurses and lab technicians with knowledge about blood disorders and encouraged them to actively participate in TSCS’s prevention strategies.

The CME featured a panel discussion on “Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia – Diagnosis and Management”, led by Dr Suman Jain, Chief Medical Officer, Secretary, TSCS, Ratnavalli Kotapalli, Vice President, TSCS and Dr K Saroja, Medical Officer, TSCS. The discussion covered clinical challenges and case-based scenarios in identifying and managing patients with hemoglobinopathies.