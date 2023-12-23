TSIC Innovator Deepak Reddy wins ‘Best Agri-Based Business’

Hyderabad: Deepak Reddy, scouted by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), emerged as one of the top three winners across India at The Better Way Awards on the 38th foundation day of Amara Raja Group.

According to TSIC officials, the TSIC innovator was recognised for his unique AgriTech Stone Picker innovation, which is submitted under Bhaumya Innovations Pvt Ltd, Deepak received the prestigious ‘Amara Raja Better Way Award for Best Agri-Based Business.’ This marks the inaugural instance of Amara Raja instituting awards to applaud rural innovators, underscoring the company’s commitment to fostering transformative initiatives. Deepak Reddy's success not only highlights his commitment and ingenuity but also sheds light on the impactful innovation brought to the forefront of rural entrepreneurship by individuals. The award included a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs that Deepak is planning to further scale Bhaumya Innovations Pvt Ltd.

Dr Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, aptly puts it, “These awards are a testament to the transformative power of innovation in rural landscapes and how it is benefitting the people of Telangana and across the globe. They showcase not just individual achievements but also the comprehensive and inclusive nature of rural innovation and sustainable development.”