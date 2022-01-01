TSIIC releases 1 cr for road work in Jalpally

Rajendranagar: Of the total Rs 3.10 crore fund that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Ltd has provisionally accepted to release for road infrastructure in Jalpally municipality, Rs.1 crore was released recently to begin the work.

Following a representation by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy in November seeking funds for widening and strengthening roads, the corporation provisionally accepted the request. This has brought cheers on faces of Jalpally officials who were facing problems in taking up development work due to lack of funds and fund accumulation under the Layout Regularisation (LRS) Scheme.

As a token of commitment, the TSIIC issued a letter to the Municipal Commissioner on December 18, explaining the quantum of funds agreed upon, the partial release and the modalities to make available the balance for taking up the work. The letter mentioned that Rs.1 crore will be utilised to take up widening and strengthening of BT Road from Pahadi Shareef Kaman to Srisailam Highway and from Hanuman Temple to Omar Colony Kaman via Mamidipally village. The proposed work would cover Ward Nos. 12, 13, 14 and 15 of Pahadi Shareef.

"An amount of Rs.1 crore is being released and the remaining amount of the total agreed funds will be released as and when the works make progress. The improvement works will be carried out by the Jalpally municipality and the fund releases are subject to furnishing of utilisation certificates by the municipality to TSIIC," said the letter.