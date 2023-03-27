TSPSC paper leak: Sit questions 15 students who scored above 100 marks

Hyderabad: The 15 candidates, who secured above 100 marks in the Telangana State Public Service Commission's (TSPSC) Group 1 preliminary exam were grilled by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, suspecting them of having access to the leaked papers.



Police officials called the suspects on the mobile numbers submitted by the candidate during the one-time registration (OTR) of TSPSC.

However, no arrests were made on Sunday, confirmed officials.

While speaking to the media, a Group I candidate said, "We were asked to fill out a form with details of our date of birth, occupation, TSPSC one-time registration number and academic credentials."

"They are checking our background and banking transactions," the student said after interrogation by the SIT officials.

When asked if he had genuinely scored above 100 marks, he said that it is achievable for those who have prepared for UPSC (civil services) recruitment.

An elderly person, the father of another applicant, revealed that the SIT questioned his son about whether he had any information regarding the leakage before it came to light. He added that his son had estimated a score of 95 marks based on the answer key, but ultimately scored 101 as per the final results.

TSPSC had cancelled the Group 1 preliminary examination after confirming that the question paper was leaked by its staff.

13 persons, including four government employees, in connection with the case, have already been arrested by the police.