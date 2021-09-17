TSRTC completes 100% vaccination programme of all employees

Hyderabad: The TSRTC has completed hundred per cent vaccination programme of first and second doses to all its employees.

As per the directives of the government, the TSRTC could achieve this target within a short time in all regions of TSRTC by organising special drives extensively. It is a remarkable achievement as RTC has completed the vaccination of the second dose to all its 48,214 employees.

The RTC has achieved this milestone of vaccinating its drivers and conductors at health centres duly following the conditions with the complete coordination of officers, supervisors and employees. Two doses of Covishield vaccine was administered to 20,214 employees in the 18-45 age group and to 28,000 employees aged above 45.

Among the frontline workers, were drivers (17,649), conductors (19,722), mechanics (2,380), helpers/shramiks (1,603), artisans (1,199), TI-IIIs/depot clerks/ADCs (2,765) and supervisors (962), officers (287), others (1,647). A total 48,214 employees were vaccinated, as per statistics.

Among the vaccinated staff, there were 5,034 were women employees, including 4,486 conductors.