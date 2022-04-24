TSRTC convenes first board meeting after State bifurcation

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) conducted its first Board of Directors meeting after the formation of the Telangana state on Saturday and deliberated on several issues.

The board meeting was attended by seven of the nine directors including Bajireddy Govardhan, chairman TSRTC.

Addressing the meeting, Bajireddy Govardhan said that the corporation was gradually is making rapid strides in revenue generation by tapping alternative sources of revenue generation. He said the annual accounts from financial year 2014-15 to 2020-21 have been approved by the Board.

He said, "the board ratified several issues pending for last seven years and discussed the compassionate appointments of the children of the bereaved families. The modalities are being worked out." He appreciated the management and staff of the TSRTC for their efforts, particularly during the Covid pandemic and advised them to bring the corporation back to profitability with grit and determination.