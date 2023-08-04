TSRTC-government merger; employees may have to forego demands

Hyderabad: As the government decided to merge the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with itself, the employees are worried as they may lose their long pending demand for pay scales and pension amount utilised by the government.

The government has utilised the pensions and gratuity fund; it has not yet deposited in their accounts. The employees also expressed serious doubts on protection of costly properties once the RTC is taken over.

After struggling with losses for many years, the TSRTC recently managed to bounce back by increasing its revenue; now the employees will be in a dilemma following the announcement of the merger. The corporation’s 43,000 employees, who have been demanding pay scales, may lose their balances following the merger.

TSRTC was established on March 27, 2016, under the Road Transport Corporation Act, 1950, after the State’s bifurcation. There are 43,373 employees in RTC. In 1932, it was the first in the country; the Nizam established the State Railway Road Transport Corporation. The company started with 27 buses and 166 workers; it was incorporated in Hyderabad State on November 1, 1951.

According to sources, after merging with the government, workers mainly lose their right to strike. The employees’ fixation has become a real problem in the merger. “Posts like conductors, helpers, controllers in RTC are not available in government. Due to this, they will face problems in terms of salary and allowances,” they added.

The corporation, which used to pay lakhs for health problems of the employees, following the merger, can be at a standstill. The labour unions are worried if they join government, they will be included in EHS. The trade union leaders want to take appropriate measures keeping such problems in mind.

Referring to the merger in the neighbouring State, the sources said, already in APSRTC the staff was merged. The corporation remained as usual. “If the corporation is also merged, there is a possibility that the funds coming from the Centre will stop. The corporation is likely to remain the same in Telangana. Also, there might be no pension scheme in RTC,” sources said.

Moreover, the government has announced that a committee will be set up regarding the merger of RTC employees.

Recently, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said the decision of the State Cabinet on the merger is a matter of joy. On behalf of the TSRTC family, he thanked the government for recognising the hard work of the staff who have been working diligently for many years. He thanked the CM for bringing light in the lives of 43,000 families.

Currently, the corporation is getting an average income of Rs 471 crore a month; it is spending Rs 251 crore a month, including salaries, PF share payment and pensions to the employees.

According to TSRTC, 13,800 have retired, and 43,373 are currently working. It has 6,415 own buses and 2,766 rented--a total 9,181--all covering an average of Rs 32.59 lakh km a day.

However, the RTC Employees’ Union is expressing confidence that there will be government help to get out of losses. The employees are happy that there will be no problem with salaries even in dire situations, along with job security. Starting from July 1, the leaders took up a movement and sent postcards to the CM to solve their problems. K Raji Reddy, general secretary, said “the employees’ union has played a vital role. It is a victory for workers. We dedicate this victory to those who died in the 2019 merger strike.”