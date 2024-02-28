TSRTC makes arrangements for Intermediate exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has made special arrangements in the Greater Hyderabad Zone to help students write intermediate and other exams and reach their centres on time. The corporation has planned a slew of measures to ensure hassle free boarding and alighting of buses by the students before and after the examination hours.

According to TSRTC, in view of the Intermediate Public Examinations-2024 to be held from February 28 to March 19, 9 am to 12 pm, the Greater Hyderabad Zone/TSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for operating buses during examination hours from various places to the examination centres and back for the convenience of the students attending public examinations.

Further, TSRTC officials are also monitoring bus stops to ensure hassle free boarding and alighting of buses by the students before and after the examination hours. A senior officer at TSRTC said, “The staff have been deployed at all major bus stops from 7 am to 12 pm to ensure proper stoppage of buses at bus stops and bus bays and also to educate students in availing of their required route buses.” “The enforcement squad will be on surveillance duty during the morning and afternoon hours to ensure the clearance of traffic,” said an officer.

TSRTC has affirmed that male students taking exams can avail themselves of free travel from their homes to the examination centre and back. This applies to presenting their examination hall ticket along with concessional bus passes, regardless of the distance or destination specified on the bus pass. If any male student does not have a concessional bus pass, the conductor will collect the normal fare and issue tickets for the journey.

This travel facility will be provided even if the government declares a public holiday, general holiday, or Sunday in respect of any date or dates for the male students appearing for the examinations on the strength of examination hall tickets along with concessional bus passes.

"Male students are allowed to travel on express buses using a combi ticket, presenting their hall ticket and concessional bus pass throughout the examination period," stated the official. Moreover, the zero fare tickets will be issued to female students under the Mahalakshmi scheme as per regular procedure. Communication centers have been set up with contact numbers: Koti at 9959226160 and Rathifile bus station at 9959226154. Students can reach out to these numbers for any information related to buses.