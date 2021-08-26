TSRTC, Metro officials to tread a cautious path

Hyderabad: After almost 18 months, schools and colleges will reopen in the city from September 1. They were closed for almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As there is a fear of the third wave and also whether bus or Metro rail travel is safe or not, officials of Metro Rail, TSRTC and also private school managements will be taking extra precaution and care.

Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, president, Telangana Recognised School Managements' Association (TRSMA) said, "All school buses under the MV Act 1971 have permission up to September 30. There are 30,000 buses used by educational institutions, all are in perfect position. Once the institutions re-open all buses will be sanitised daily. Before boarding buses temperature of the students will be checked and without mask, they will be no entry".

According to NVS Reddy, Managing Director, HMRL, "All precautions are being taken, trains are being sanitised and Covid guidelines are also strictly being followed to prevent spreading of the virus. All our frontline staff has been vaccinated. Sanitisers are available near the entry gates/security check area at all stations.

He said all passengers will be directed by the security staff to undergo thermo scan. Masks are compulsory for all passengers. Also, masks are available for sale at stations for a nominal price. All touch points in all trains, like handrails, grab pole, grab handle are sanitised at the terminal station after every trip. Reddy advised regular customers to switch to smart card or mobile QR to avoid crowding.

V Venkateshwarlu, Executive Director, TSRTC Greater Hyderabad zone, said, "Before Covid pandemic, around 2,500 buses used to ply in the zone. Once schools and colleges re-open, we plan to run all 2,500 buses, presently 2,100 buses are running. Daily after each ride the buses are being sanitized. Also, sanitiser bottles are being given to passengers. After educational institutions re-open all safety measures will be taken."

SLEW OF SAFETY STEPS…

♥ All school buses to be sanitised from the day of reopening

♥ Before boarding buses temperature of the students will be checked

♥ Sanitisers are available near the entry gates/security check area at all Metro stations

♥ Daily after each ride, RTC buses will be sanitised