TSRTC night out orders draw flak

Hyderabad: The decision of the TSRTC officials to operate buses with less occupancy ratio is making the employees report on duty at 4 am and stay out station till the next day has drawn flak as those going to other districts are made to suffer with no hotels or restaurants amid the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown.

According to the Union leaders, the officials are asking the employees to start the bus services at 4 am, while the lockdown relaxation timing is between 6 am and 10 am. The TSRTC Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union leader K Hanumanthu Mudiraj said that the officials with over enthusiasm are operating more buses even though there is no demand and hence are in losses.

The union leaders alleged that the TSRTC officials are operating buses beyond 150 to 250 kms and have asked the drivers and conductors to report before 4 am. "The buses are sent even though there are no passengers. Since there is no scope for returning of the buses in the four hour window, the employees are asked to stay back in the districts in the name of night out," said Hanumanthu. However, he said that the drivers and conductors going to the districts are deprived of lodging and hotels to meet their needs like food and shelter. They are made to stay there and return to the city the next day before 10 am.

Hanumanthu said that there was no point in operating buses without passengers as not even half the money spent on diesel was coming. Though the officials know that they won't get money but they want to call the employees for the sake of attendance, he alleged.

The corporation is also asking the employees to ensure the earnings per kilometer (EPK) to be Rs 30. Employees Union leader K Raji Reddy said that the BHEL depot has put up a notice that the employees should compulsorily mention about the earnings per kilometer in the trip and also wanted them to ensure the earnings are Rs 30 per kilometer, which is not justified as the people were not travelling in the buses in the wake of lockdown.