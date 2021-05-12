TSRTC to operate buses between 6 and 10 am

Hyderabad: With a 20-hour lockdown imposed in the State, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate buses from 6 am to 10 am in the city and also in districts.

The TSRTC Greater Hyderabad zone executive director V Venkateshwarlu said that since the movement is allowed between 6 am to 10 am, the buses would be operated in the stipulated time of four hours in different routes. The authorities have asked the citizens to use the buses in emergency situations.

Meanwhile, with the announcement of lockdown, the bus stations gave a crowded look as people were seen eager to return to their native places. The bus stations at Imlibun, JBS had people coming for travelling in the buses to reach the districts tonight as the government had imposed a 20-hour lockdown.