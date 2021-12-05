TSSED violated Supreme Court directions, alleges Special Educators Forum-India

Hyderabad: Special Educators Forum-India (SEFI) has found fault with the Telangana State School Education Department (TSSED) for washing away its hands conducting a five-day training programme for teachers on Children with Special Needs (CwSN).

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar of the Supreme Court, delivering his judgment, directed all the States to complete the process of appointment of regular special education teachers within six months, or, before the start of the ensuing academic year.

SEFI national convener Kalpagiri on Saturday said that the organisation had joined the writ petition through an implied petition in the apex court. It had asked the court to appoint a special educator in every school. Following this, a three-judge bench had delivered its judgment on October 28.

The apex court direction stipulates to take steps for the appointment of special education teachers among others.

However, the TSSED has imparted five-day training and gave certificate on the fifth day by conducting an examination. But, it was in violation of paragraph 43 of the apex court's judgment. Because, only those registered under section 13 (3) of the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 1992, he added. He said that the violation also amounts to a crime under the said act. The TSSED in without bothering about the provisions of the act is making all the teachers coming vocation of the said act by imparting training to all of them.

Kalpagiri demanded implementation of the directions of the apex court by appointing those teachers, who have registered themselves with RCI. Otherwise, he demanded regularization of the IERPs currently working and send a report as asked by the apex court.