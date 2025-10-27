TTD Parakamani scandal sparks nationwide outcry

Hyderabad: Therecent revelations of irregularities in the Parakamani (donation counting) process at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) have triggered a wave of concern and condemnation from civil society leaders, legal experts and spiritual figures across the country.

Speaking at an event ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah’ here on Sunday, on “Response of a few eminent citizens on affairs involving Parakamani of TTD,” the speakers expressed that the affair, which involves alleged mismanagement of devotees’ donations, has shaken the faith of millions and prompted calls for systemic reform.

BJP Telangana State President and senior advocate Ramachandra Rao expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that the scandal has disturbed crores of devotees, who revere the temple as a sacred symbol of faith.

“This is not a small matter. It is a serious breach of trust that threatens the spiritual foundation of our society,” he said. Rao emphasised that returning misappropriated funds does not absolve the crime, and called for complete transparency in the Parakamani process, including the use of modern technology and CCTV monitoring.

He also commended TTD Board Member Sri Bhanu Prakash for his courageous efforts in investigating and exposing the irregularities, saying that such actions restore public trust and uphold the sanctity of the temple.

Justice L Narasimha Reddy, a former High Court judge, described the affair as “an attack on Dharma,” not merely a financial crime. He urged authorities to take strict legal action against those responsible and ensure that the investigation is conducted with full transparency. “TTD is a symbol of devotion. Any breach here is a breach of Dharma itself,” he said.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam echoed similar sentiments, stating that even minor irregularities in temple finances should not be tolerated. “Negligence over God’s money is itself a crime,” he remarked, advocating for the integration of modern accounting systems and vigilant oversight.

Spiritual leader Chilukuru Rangarajan Swamy emphasised that temple donations are sacred offerings from devotees and must be treated with utmost respect. “The one who lays hands on divine wealth is not just a criminal, but a traitor to Dharma,” he said. He demanded that the Parakamani process be made visible to devotees through live broadcasts, ensuring complete transparency.

Former CBI officer JD Lakshminarayana added a legal and ethical perspective, stating that such incidents should be viewed as betrayals of public trust rather than mere system failures. He proposed the implementation of a public disclosure mechanism for the use of temple funds, allowing devotees to track how their donations are utilized. The collective response from civil society during the event highlighted the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for reform. The TTD, one of the most revered religious institutions in India, is now being asked to restore its credibility through transparent practices, technological upgrades, and strict accountability.

As the investigation unfolded, the participating speakers called for a renewed commitment to Dharma, integrity, and public trust — values that form the foundation of the Tirumala temple’s spiritual legacy.