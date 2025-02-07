TTGDA petitions DME on pending issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) on Thursday gave a representation to the Director of Medical Education (DME) for resolving their long-pending issues.

The representatives led by president Dr Kiran Bollepaka met the DME and informed him about various issues.

The Association members brought to the notice of the DME about the Peripheral Medical College Allowance for which the file was currently pending in the Finance department for a decision. The Association requested expeditions to encourage faculty members to serve in remote areas, thereby improving patient care.

They also request that additional Director of Medical Education (DME) posts be filled on a regular basis rather than through temporary in-charge systems. This would

improve decision-making processes and speed up grievance redressal. “As our governing body was the National Medical Commission (NMC) and not the UGC, we urge the implementation of a separate pay scale for DME doctors. The National Task Force of NMC has also recommended that DME doctors be granted pay scales and allowances on par with AIIMS doctors across the country,” said Dr Kiran Madhala, the general secretary of the Association.

The doctors also wanted the DME to instruct health and district administrators to maintain cordial relations with faculty members. In certain institutions, administrative actions were disrupting the working atmosphere.

They also requested that a clear job chart be framed for each cadre in medical colleges to eliminate role confusion.

Additionally, the RMO (Resident Medical Officer) and CMO (Chief Medical Officer) systems should be strengthened for smoother functioning in government medical colleges, they said.