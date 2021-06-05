Tula Uma slams TRS leadership

Hyderabad: Ruling TRS leader and former ZP chairperson of the undivided Karimnagar district Tula Uma on Friday slammed the party leadership, alleging that "conspiracies were being hatched to separate them from people of the State".

Speaking to media persons, Uma wondered if leaders like her did not have right to become MLAs and State ministers. She made it clear that she was part of all people's agitations. She accused the TRS leadership of giving posts to "betrayers of separate Telangana state"

The TRS rebel leader asked the party leaders how "betrayers" of separate agitation, like Sabita Indira Reddy and Sunita Laxma Reddy, were given posts. Referring to Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh, Uma sought to know why the party did not take any action against him so far . She asserted that she was ready to stand by the decision of former minister Etala Rajender , who quit the TRS party during the day.