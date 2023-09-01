Tummala joins Congress

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and former minister from Old Khammam district Tummala Nageshwara Rao formally joined Congress in the presence of TPCC President A Revanth Reddy in the city on Thursday.

To show his political strength in his own district, the newly joined he was planning to hold a mammoth public meeting in Khammam town soon. Leaders said that Nageshwara Rao was eying to contest from the Paleru assembly constituency from where he lost to BRS in the 2018 assembly election in Telangana. A group of his supporters would also join Congress soon.

Leaders said that Congress would become stronger in Khammam after Tummala joined the party, and the chances of winning more seats are bright in the district. The recent joining of former MP and BRS leader P Srinivas Reddy in Congress created a political sensation in the district. Now, another senior leader Nageshwara Rao will help to consolidate the Congress in the entire district. Political equations in Khammam will change fast as many senior BRS leaders already joined Congress and some more will also follow suit soon. Leaders said that Revanth Reddy was holding talks with some district and Constituency-level leaders in Khammam and invited them to join Congress before the elections so that the party would win all 10 assembly seats in the Old Khammam district which is dominated by tribal voters.