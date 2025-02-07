Two convicted for defrauding woman

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit arrested two persons for the offence of fake email ID to cheat women through fraudulent transactions. The XII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court convicted them for a simple imprisonment for a period of six months and fine amount of Rs 10,000 each.

The accused persons Avvaru Laxmi Deepak (32) and Ragula Sravan Kumar (33) were found guilty in a case U/Sec 419 IPC and 66(c) (d) IT Act, 2000.

According to the police, a 46-year-old Hyderabad woman was defrauded by scammers using a fake email ID. The woman, who held shares in multiple companies through her Demat account, was approached by Lakshmi Deepak, who falsely promised to assist her in recovering unclaimed shares from her late father’s account.

In 2014, Deepak convinced her to open a demat and trading account with Aditya Birla Money Ltd. While doing this, he also created a fake email ID in her name without her knowledge or consent. Over several years, Deepak transferred her shares and misused her accounts.

The complainant discovered the fraud in 2018. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During the investigation, the officer recovered the email address and phone number from Google. The officer obtained the call detail records and found they belonged to Sravan. He was implicated as part of the fraud, as he helped Deepak in the creation of the fake email and the fraudulent transactions.

Following a swift investigation, the officer filed a charge sheet in the case after a detailed trial, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court found the accused guilty and convicted him.