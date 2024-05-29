Two-day meet on expanding South India’s tourism potential

Hyderabad: Inan attempt to boost tourism by having a collaboration with all the southern states, a two-day conference ‘Dakshin Bharat Utsav 2024’ would be organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in collaboration with the Karnataka Tourism Department at Bengaluru.

The much-anticipated Dakshin Bharat Utsav 2024 would be held on June 15 and 16 at the Princess Shrine, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The event aims to showcase the tourism potential of Southern Indian states while emphasising investment opportunities and employment generation. The program is meticulously designed to engage and empower stakeholders within the dynamic tourism industry. With a diverse array of activities lined up, including the Tourism Investors Meet, an exhibition spotlighting the rich culture, cuisine, and tourism offerings of the Southern States, conferences, and invaluable networking opportunities through B2B and B2G interactions.

A roadshow was held in Hyderabad aiming to promote South India as the major tourism destination and to invite interested MSMEs to invest in the Tourism Sector. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Dakshin Bharat Utsav seeks to foster inclusive growth, create employment opportunities, and propel South India to the forefront of the global tourism map. Karnataka Tourism department director Ram Prasath Manohar referred to the southern states as ‘Sisters of South’ and said that they were coming together for unity and working with cooperation. “Instead of competing with each other we should work together,” he said. He also said that the southern states can also promote and explore opportunities for destination weddings, medical tourism, education and others. He said that the Karnataka government would help the investors in procuring land with a good amount of land banks at important places.

Chief coordinator for Dakshin Bharat Utsav GK Shetty, Telangana Hotels Association president S Venkat Reddy, FKCCI president J Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, vice president Uma Reddy, past president K Shiva Shanmugam, TSTDC general manager Anji Reddy also took part.