Two-day national seminar begins

Hyderabad: A two-day national seminar on quality assurance and faculty preparation for NAAC accreditation was inaugurated at the University College of Science Conference Hall, Osmania University.

According to OU officials, this seminar is sponsored by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and organised by the Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) at OU. The seminar aimed to delve into crucial aspects of quality assurance in higher education and the vital role of faculty preparation in meeting NAAC standards.

Professor D Ravinder, VC, OU, stressed the importance of quality in teaching and the need to be prepared for the NAAC assessment, irrespective of the entity running the system.

Professor R Limbadri, chairman of TSCHE, said that on average, there are 2.25 to 2.5 lakh students pursuing UG programmes in Telangana, and of them, only 25,000 students join the traditional PG courses in State-run universities. Efforts must be made to enhance support and infrastructure facilities to cater to the requirements of 76 per cent of the female students joining traditional PG courses.