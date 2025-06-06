  • Menu
Two drug traffickers land in TGANB net

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), in coordination with Wanaparthy Police and RNCC units from Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar, apprehended two individuals involved in the illegal trade of Alprazolam, a banned psychotropic substance.

The accused were caught red-handed during a transaction at the Agriculture Market Yard in Pebbair. The arrested individuals, BhaskarGoud (42) and EdigaNarasimhaGoud (31), both residents of Gadwal district, were found in possession of 500 grams of Alprazolam—five times the commercial quantity threshold of 100 grams under the NDPS Act.

