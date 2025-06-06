Live
- Own responsibility of protecting trees: Gottipati
- On a mission to reform lives of prisoners
- 'There will be a price to pay for terror attacks like Pahalgam', says Shashi Tharoor in US
- People urged to plant saplings to improve greenery
- Indian delegation arrives in Germany to convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism
- Payal Ghosh opens up about her battle with depression & anxiety
- Huma Qureshi: I truly believe the future is female action
- Why managing thyroid matters when you have diabetes
- Life After 60: A new chapter begins with GenS life
- Scientists develop real-time genome sequencing to combat superbug
Two drug traffickers land in TGANB net
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), in coordination with Wanaparthy Police and RNCC units from Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar,...
Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), in coordination with Wanaparthy Police and RNCC units from Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar, apprehended two individuals involved in the illegal trade of Alprazolam, a banned psychotropic substance.
The accused were caught red-handed during a transaction at the Agriculture Market Yard in Pebbair. The arrested individuals, BhaskarGoud (42) and EdigaNarasimhaGoud (31), both residents of Gadwal district, were found in possession of 500 grams of Alprazolam—five times the commercial quantity threshold of 100 grams under the NDPS Act.
Next Story