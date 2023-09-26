Live
- Karnataka delegation in America: Holds talks with RTX, and Intelsat to explore collaborations
- HC reserves order on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in Angallu case
- The greater the animal husbandry, the greater the country's wealth and economic progress: CM
- Lokesh as accused in Amaravati Ring Road case
- Amit Shah arrives in Amritsar for Northern Zonal Council meeting
- Calcutta HC allows DA protest rally in front of Abhishek Banerjee’s office
- We do not have water to release as much as TN has asked for says DCM DK Shivakumar
- Congress dubs PM Modi as a “certified liar”, says BJP conceded defeat before polls
- PlayStation India Announces PS5 Cricket24 Bundle; Launch Date and Details
- AP High Court reserves verdict on Naidu's bail plea in Angallu riots case
Just In
Two girls from Jeedimetla go missing
Highlights
The missing girls have been identified as P Dikshitha (13) of 9th standard and Y Vijaya 10th Wataragathi (14)
Hyderabad: The disappearance of two minor girls in Jeedimetla police station area of the city is causing a stir. The girls left after taking money from the house because their parents reprimanded them. The missing girls have been identified as P Dikshitha (13) of 9th standard and Y Vijaya 10th Wataragathi (14).
Both hail from Dwarkanagar Chintal. When the girls went missing, the parents approached the police. The police registered a missing case and launched a search for the girls.
