Two girls from Jeedimetla go missing

Highlights

The missing girls have been identified as P Dikshitha (13) of 9th standard and Y Vijaya 10th Wataragathi (14)

Hyderabad: The disappearance of two minor girls in Jeedimetla police station area of the city is causing a stir. The girls left after taking money from the house because their parents reprimanded them. The missing girls have been identified as P Dikshitha (13) of 9th standard and Y Vijaya 10th Wataragathi (14).

Both hail from Dwarkanagar Chintal. When the girls went missing, the parents approached the police. The police registered a missing case and launched a search for the girls.

