Two held for illegal gold smuggling at Shamshabad airport

Rangareddy: In an operation at Shamshabad airport, customs officials intercepted and seized illegal gold aboard an Indigo flight, 6E-1466, arriving from Dubai to Hyderabad. The contraband, weighing a total of 933 gms and estimated to be worth Rs 56.63 lakh, was discovered during routine checks conducted by customs officers.



Customs officers apprehended the individual in possession of the illegal gold and an airport employee who was a part of the smuggling operation. The arrests were made as the gold was being illicitly moved out of the airport premises with the assistance of the airport staff. Both of them are in police custody and a case has been registered.