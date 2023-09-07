Live
- Rajaiah says, KCR told him of changes of candidates in party
- Kodi Kathi case postponed to Sept 20
- PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - NAM INDIA
- Bandi condemns Udayanidhi’s comments on Sanatana Dharma
- Sticks for boosting confidence of devotees, says TTD chief
- With eyes on polls, Revenue officials sit to clear pending files
- Railway Ministry sanctions new railway line from Patancheruvu to Adilabad
- Hyderabad bears brunt of heavy rains
- 288 varsities in G20 nations have partnerships with O.P. Jindal Global University
- BJP seeks people’s support to end YSRCP rule
Two held for illegal gold smuggling at Shamshabad airport
In an operation at Shamshabad airport, customs officials intercepted and seized illegal gold aboard an Indigo flight, 6E-1466, arriving from Dubai to Hyderabad
Rangareddy: In an operation at Shamshabad airport, customs officials intercepted and seized illegal gold aboard an Indigo flight, 6E-1466, arriving from Dubai to Hyderabad. The contraband, weighing a total of 933 gms and estimated to be worth Rs 56.63 lakh, was discovered during routine checks conducted by customs officers.
Customs officers apprehended the individual in possession of the illegal gold and an airport employee who was a part of the smuggling operation. The arrests were made as the gold was being illicitly moved out of the airport premises with the assistance of the airport staff. Both of them are in police custody and a case has been registered.
