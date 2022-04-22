Two held for taking illegal drinking water connection

Hyderabad: The Vigilance wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) on Friday identified two house owners who had obtained illegal drinking water connections from a freshwater pipeline supplied by the Water Board.

Criminal cases have been booked against them under section 37, 26 at Falaknuma police station limits. The Vigilance officials said that two residents of AR Nagar took 155 mm water pipeline to their residence without any permission from the Water Board.

The Water Board officials warned that criminal cases will be booked against persons who obtain water connections illegally. Also, the plumber and other persons who are involved in getting an illegal water connection will also have to face action.



The officials asked citizens to inform the Water Boardon 9989998100, 998999228 if they find anyone taking illegal water connections.