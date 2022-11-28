Two Telangana students drown in lake in USA

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, two Telangana students died in the USA after they drowned in the lake of the Ozarks. The incident took place at 2:04 pm on Sunday. According to the sources, the deceased persons were identified as Uttej and Shivadatta and were doing their MS in the St Louis University in Missouri state of the USA.



It is said that Uttej belongs to Hanamkonda and Shiva is from Nizamabad. Sources said that four persons went for swimming in the lake but two persons drowned accidentally in the water. The police recovered two bodies and a pall of gloom descended over the villages of deceased persons.