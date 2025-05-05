Tyagaraja’s legacy a matter of pride for Telugus: Jupally

Hyderabad; Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday emphasised the deep admiration for Tyagaraja among Carnatic music enthusiasts, highlighting that his legacy was a source of pride for the Telugu community.

On Sunday, a grand celebration of Tyagaraja Swamy’s birth anniversary was organised by prominent artists at the LB (Indoor) Stadium. During his speech, Minister Jupally expressed his profound appreciation for the opportunity to honour Tyagaraja through the Pancharatnas he composed. He also announced that the Telangana Sangeet Natak Academy would undertake special initiatives to promote Tyagaraja Swamy’s hymns across rural areas.

The Minister voiced his worries about the increasing stress and health issues faced by today’s youth in the fast-paced world.

He pointed out that many young people are so absorbed in their gadgets and social media that they neglect to take time for themselves. He emphasised that engaging in sports, physical activities, music, and dance can alleviate stress, and that achieving mental tranquillity requires consistent practice.

The audience was entertained by the Thyagaraja kirtans performed by renowned musicians. Notable attendees included Kodada MLA N Uttam Padmavati, Telangana Sangeet Natak Academy Chairperson Alekhya Punjala, BC Finance Corporation Chairman Nuthi Srikanth Goud, Padma Shri awardees Shobha Raju and Yella Venkateswara Rao, as well as Central Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee Ayyagari Shyamsunder, among others.